Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
PM Modi departs Argentina for BRICS summit in Brazil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just finished a two-day visit to Argentina—the first by an Indian PM in nearly six decades. The main focus was boosting trade and defense ties between the two countries.
Now, he's off to Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit.
TL;DR
Modi met Milei, visited memorial for San Martin
Modi met with Argentine President Javier Milei to talk business and defense partnerships, and thanked Argentina for its support after the Pahalgam terror attack.
He also paid his respects at a memorial for General Jose de San Martin.
This visit highlights India's push to build stronger connections with emerging economies, especially as BRICS has just welcomed new members like Egypt and Saudi Arabia.