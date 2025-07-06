Governor advocates for Indianised education

TL;DR

Gurukuls in England outnumbered those in India, said Bagde

Bagde pointed out that, in the past, Gurukuls (traditional schools) in England actually outnumbered those in India and taught in 16 different languages.

He reminded everyone of India's big contributions to the world—like inventing zero and early aviation experiments by Shivkar Bapuji Talpade.

The Governor feels that when India got its new flag after independence, it should have also updated its education policy to include more homegrown values and learning methods.