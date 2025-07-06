Governor advocates for Indianised education
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde thinks India missed a big chance by not making its education system more "Indian" right after independence.
Speaking at an award event, he said the country needs to focus on building both brainpower and physical strength.
He also questioned why some people oppose teaching kids in three languages.
Gurukuls in England outnumbered those in India, said Bagde
Bagde pointed out that, in the past, Gurukuls (traditional schools) in England actually outnumbered those in India and taught in 16 different languages.
He reminded everyone of India's big contributions to the world—like inventing zero and early aviation experiments by Shivkar Bapuji Talpade.
The Governor feels that when India got its new flag after independence, it should have also updated its education policy to include more homegrown values and learning methods.