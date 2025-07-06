PM Modi honors General San Martin, meets Argentina's Milei

TL;DR

Modi met Mileli to discuss trade

After the tribute, Modi met President Javier Milei at Casa Rosada to talk business—literally.

The two discussed boosting trade and teaming up on defense, security, energy, and minerals.

This visit is a big deal: it's the first time in 57 years an Indian PM has visited Argentina.

Modi's 5-nation tour

Argentina is just one stop on Modi's five-nation tour through Latin America and Africa.

He's also visiting Trinidad and Tobago, Brazil (for the BRICS Summit), and Namibia—showing India's growing interest in building global partnerships.