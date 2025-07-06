Delhi University approves courses on Sikh martyrdom, radio jockeying

TL;DR

Course on Sikh martyrdom in Indian history

The "Sikh Martyrdom in Indian History" course explores how Sikhism evolved and stood strong against Mughal rule, spotlighting leaders like Guru Arjan Dev and Guru Gobind Singh.

Expect field trips to historic gurdwaras, documentaries, and interactive sessions—not just textbooks.

Other skill-based courses introduced by DU

DU is also adding Radio Jockeying (hello, studio life!), Eco-Printing on Textiles, and Digital Tools for Interior Designing to its skill lineup.

Plus, faculty can now guide more fourth-year projects—so students get extra support as they build their portfolios.