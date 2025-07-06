Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Tragic electrocution incident during Muharram procession
During a Muharram procession in Kakorha village, Darbhanga (Bihar), a 'tazia'—a ceremonial structure—accidentally touched an overhead electric wire.
Sadly, one person lost their life and 24 others were injured.
Thankfully, those hurt are now stable after being rushed to the hospital.
TL;DR
Investigations underway
Authorities have launched an investigation to figure out how this happened and whether any safety lapses were involved.
Meanwhile, in Muzaffarpur district, another Muharram procession saw a clash between two groups, leaving two people injured before police stepped in to restore calm.
Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.