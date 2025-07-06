Amid controversy, Election Commission changes document requirements for Bihar roll revision

TL;DR

Over 1 crore new forms already in process

This move aims to make sure no one—especially migrants or marginalized groups—loses their right to vote just because they're missing paperwork.

Nearly 5 crore existing voters don't have to resubmit documents, and over a crore new forms are already in process.

With door-to-door checks happening before the July 25 deadline, the goal is a fairer, more accurate voter list ahead of Bihar's big elections.