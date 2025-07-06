Next Article
India • Jul 06, 2025
Amid controversy, Election Commission changes document requirements for Bihar roll revision
Good news for voters in Bihar: the Election Commission has made it simpler to update voter lists.
You can now submit your form without any mandatory documents, and local officers will check your eligibility using other evidence if needed.
Aadhaar won't be accepted, but there are 11 other options like birth or caste certificates.
TL;DR
Over 1 crore new forms already in process
This move aims to make sure no one—especially migrants or marginalized groups—loses their right to vote just because they're missing paperwork.
Nearly 5 crore existing voters don't have to resubmit documents, and over a crore new forms are already in process.
With door-to-door checks happening before the July 25 deadline, the goal is a fairer, more accurate voter list ahead of Bihar's big elections.