India • Jul 06, 2025
Over 3,700 evacuated, 676 rescued amid Gujarat monsoons
Gujarat just had its wettest June in a decade, with rainfall way above normal.
The monsoon covered the whole state by mid-June, and districts like Bhavnagar and Botad have already crossed half their usual seasonal rain, raising major flood concerns.
TL;DR
Over 3,700 people have been evacuated
Flooding has forced 3,700+ people to evacuate since June 1—Bhavnagar alone saw over 2,300 leave their homes.
Rescue teams have saved hundreds more in hard-hit areas.
With more heavy rain expected soon, authorities are urging everyone to stay safe indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.