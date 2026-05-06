Kolkata Police scales back security after BJP win, Z+ intact
India
Big changes in West Bengal after the elections: Kolkata Police has scaled back security outside 188A Harish Chatterjee, 121 Kalighat Road and 9 Camac Street.
This comes two days after the BJP's big win in the state assembly polls.
Don't worry, though; their top-level Z+ security is still in place.
Police swap scissor barricades for guardrails
On Tuesday, police swapped out those heavy scissor barricades on Harish Chatterjee Street for manual guardrails and pulled back extra officers beyond the Z+ team on Wednesday morning.
Meanwhile, with BJP ending TMC's 15-year rule and even the state's advocate general resigning, it looks like West Bengal is headed for some major changes.