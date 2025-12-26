Next Article
Kolkata protest over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh stopped by police
India
A pro-Hindu rally in Kolkata, organized to protest alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, was blocked by police before reaching the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.
Even though they couldn't complete the march, protesters say they'll still submit their demands.
This comes just days after a similar rally ended with clashes and injuries.
Protesters hold sit-in; BJP leaders step in
After being stopped near their destination, demonstrators sat down on AJC Bose Road for a peaceful protest.
Protesters insisted they would hand over their memorandum despite the roadblock.
Meanwhile, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and other Hindu group leaders plan to meet the deputy high commissioner today to push for better protection of Hindus in Bangladesh.