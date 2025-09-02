Next Article
Kolkata to see rain, thunderstorms ahead of Durga Puja
Heads up, Kolkata—rain is on the way this week thanks to a cyclonic circulation over the north Bay of Bengal.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected from Tuesday across Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Midnapore, Jhargram, and Nadia—right as Durga Puja prep kicks into high gear.
The festive season begins with Mahalaya on September 21, while Durga Puja formally starts on September 28 this year.
IMD issues yellow warning for several districts
The IMD has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and lightning in several districts.
While the rain might cool things off after recent highs of 33.5°C, it could slow down pandal building and put a damper on festive plans.
So if you're helping out or making plans for Puja week, keep an eye on the skies!