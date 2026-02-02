Kolkata warehouse fire: 27 bodies recovered, DNA testing underway
A major fire broke out at the Pushpanjali Decorators warehouse in Kolkata's Anandapur Nazirabad area around 3am on January 26, quickly spreading to a nearby Wow! Momo storage unit.
Most of the workers were asleep inside when the blaze started—out of nearly 37 trapped, only three made it out alive.
Rescue teams have recovered remains corresponding to 27 individuals so far, many too badly burned to identify without DNA testing.
SIT formed to investigate case; Wow! Momo offers compensation
Police have set up a Special Investigative Team (SIT) to look into what went wrong.
Early findings show there were no fire alarms or sprinklers, and exits may have been blocked or locked.
The warehouse owner and two Wow! Momo managers have been arrested for alleged negligence.
In response, Wow! Momo has offered ₹10 lakh compensation plus lifetime salary and education support for each victim's family.