Kolkata warehouse fire: 27 bodies recovered, DNA testing underway India Feb 02, 2026

A major fire broke out at the Pushpanjali Decorators warehouse in Kolkata's Anandapur Nazirabad area around 3am on January 26, quickly spreading to a nearby Wow! Momo storage unit.

Most of the workers were asleep inside when the blaze started—out of nearly 37 trapped, only three made it out alive.

Rescue teams have recovered remains corresponding to 27 individuals so far, many too badly burned to identify without DNA testing.