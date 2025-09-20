Kolkata weather update: City to see on-and-off rain during puja

Heavy rain affecting north Bengal

With daytime highs around 31°C and sticky nights, the cloud cover might give some relief from the heat—but outdoor plans could get tricky.

Heavy rain has been affecting north Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, with IMD forecasting showers till September 20, while south Bengal can expect more showers and even some thunderstorms until September 22.

If you're heading out for pandal hopping or celebrations, keep an umbrella handy!