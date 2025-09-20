Next Article
Kolkata weather update: City to see on-and-off rain during puja
Kolkata is in for cloudy weather and on-and-off rain through October 2, just as Durga Puja festivities kick off.
The IMD says expect things to get wetter after Mahalaya on September 22, with light to moderate showers likely from September 23-24 as well.
Heavy rain affecting north Bengal
With daytime highs around 31°C and sticky nights, the cloud cover might give some relief from the heat—but outdoor plans could get tricky.
Heavy rain has been affecting north Bengal districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, with IMD forecasting showers till September 20, while south Bengal can expect more showers and even some thunderstorms until September 22.
If you're heading out for pandal hopping or celebrations, keep an umbrella handy!