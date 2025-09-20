Next Article
Muslim men can't have multiple wives if financially unfit: HC
India
The Kerala High Court observed that Muslim men can't marry more than one wife if they can't afford to support them.
This came up after a 39-year-old woman asked for financial help from her 46-year-old husband, who survives by begging.
The judge pointed out that both Muslim customary law and the Quran stress monogamy when a man isn't financially stable.
Court asks state to step in
The court also called on the state to step in—asking social workers and religious leaders to counsel the husband and clear up any confusion about marriage rules.
Plus, it told the government to make sure women in tough spots get essentials like food and clothing.
The ruling is meant to protect vulnerable women and remind everyone of society's responsibility toward them.