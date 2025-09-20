Muslim men can't have multiple wives if financially unfit: HC India Sep 20, 2025

The Kerala High Court observed that Muslim men can't marry more than one wife if they can't afford to support them.

This came up after a 39-year-old woman asked for financial help from her 46-year-old husband, who survives by begging.

The judge pointed out that both Muslim customary law and the Quran stress monogamy when a man isn't financially stable.