Next Article
Why Andhra Pradesh temple will remain open during solar eclipse
India
On September 21, 2025, Andhra Pradesh's Srikalahasti Temple will remain open during a partial solar eclipse—a rare move since most temples close before eclipses.
The idea is to welcome devotees looking for relief from planetary doshas through special rituals.
Special rituals to be performed
Priests will perform a special Abhishekam for Lord Vayu Lingeshwara and hold pujas for Rahu and Ketu—planets tied to eclipses in Hindu belief.
Significance of the temple
Known as the 'Kailas of the South,' Srikalahasti Temple has stood for over 2,000 years and represents life's four aims: pleasure, wealth, duty, and liberation.
It's also famous for the legend of Kannappa—a devotee who earned salvation from Shiva—making it especially meaningful during celestial events like eclipses.