Why Andhra Pradesh temple will remain open during solar eclipse

Priests will perform a special Abhishekam for Lord Vayu Lingeshwara and hold pujas for Rahu and Ketu—planets tied to eclipses in Hindu belief.

Significance of the temple

Known as the 'Kailas of the South,' Srikalahasti Temple has stood for over 2,000 years and represents life's four aims: pleasure, wealth, duty, and liberation.

It's also famous for the legend of Kannappa—a devotee who earned salvation from Shiva—making it especially meaningful during celestial events like eclipses.