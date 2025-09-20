Manipur: 2 soldiers killed in ambush on Assam Rifles convoy India Sep 20, 2025

An Assam Rifles convoy was attacked in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday, leaving two soldiers dead and five injured—the first such attack since July 14, 2024.

The incident has sparked strong reactions, with the Kuki-Zo Council calling it a "cowardly and brutal attack on the Assam Rifles."

Locals in Sabal Leikai also protested, worried about safety amid ongoing concerns about safety.