Manipur: 2 soldiers killed in ambush on Assam Rifles convoy
An Assam Rifles convoy was attacked in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday, leaving two soldiers dead and five injured—the first such attack since July 14, 2024.
The incident has sparked strong reactions, with the Kuki-Zo Council calling it a "cowardly and brutal attack on the Assam Rifles."
Locals in Sabal Leikai also protested, worried about safety amid ongoing concerns about safety.
Attack comes amid resurgence of violence in Manipur
This attack comes as Manipur faces ongoing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.
The conflict began over demands for Scheduled Tribe status by the Kukis, leading to deep divisions—Meiteis mostly live in Imphal Valley while Kukis are from hill districts.
With violence flaring up again, the situation remains tense.