Ladakh protests: Curfew in Leh after 4 killed, over 70 injured
Leh district is under curfew after protests demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh turned violent.
Four people lost their lives and over 70 were injured as crowds clashed with police, set vehicles on fire, and attacked the BJP office.
This unrest highlights years of frustration among locals since Ladakh became a Union Territory back in August 2019.
The Apex Body of Leh, joined by the Kargil Democratic Alliance, have been pushing for more rights but talks with the government have gone nowhere.
With gatherings now banned and security forces out in full force, tensions remain high as many feel their voices still aren't being heard.