Ladakh protests: Curfew in Leh after 4 killed, over 70 injured

This unrest highlights years of frustration among locals since Ladakh became a Union Territory back in August 2019.

The Apex Body of Leh, joined by the Kargil Democratic Alliance, have been pushing for more rights but talks with the government have gone nowhere.

With gatherings now banned and security forces out in full force, tensions remain high as many feel their voices still aren't being heard.