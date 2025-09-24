SCBA urges reforms in judicial appointments, highlights women's underrepresentation
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) is urging Chief Justice B.R. Gavai and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to finally update the rules for appointing judges—a process stuck for nearly a decade.
The SCBA, led by president Vikas Singh, highlighted structural flaws in the current system and pointed to the ongoing underrepresentation of women in top judicial roles.
SCBA calls for permanent secretariats to track data
SCBA wants reforms like permanent secretariats to track data, clear eligibility rules, and a proper way to handle complaints—all while protecting judicial independence.
Their goal: make picking judges more transparent and fair, so people can actually trust the system.
This push comes after years of deadlock since 2015, when a previous attempt at reform was struck down by the Supreme Court.
If these changes go through, it could mean more diversity and better representation in India's highest courts—something that affects everyone's future.