SCBA urges reforms in judicial appointments, highlights women's underrepresentation

SCBA calls for permanent secretariats to track data

SCBA wants reforms like permanent secretariats to track data, clear eligibility rules, and a proper way to handle complaints—all while protecting judicial independence.

Their goal: make picking judges more transparent and fair, so people can actually trust the system.

This push comes after years of deadlock since 2015, when a previous attempt at reform was struck down by the Supreme Court.

If these changes go through, it could mean more diversity and better representation in India's highest courts—something that affects everyone's future.