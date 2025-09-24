SC re-examines Hindu Succession Act rule on widows' property India Sep 24, 2025

The Supreme Court is re-examining a rule in the Hindu Succession Act that says if a childless Hindu widow dies without a will, her property goes to her husband's family—not her own parents.

Justice BV Nagarathna pointed out that, according to tradition, a woman's gotra changes after marriage.

The court is also looking at a real-life dispute where both families claimed inheritance after a childless couple died during COVID-19.