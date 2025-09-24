SC re-examines Hindu Succession Act rule on widows' property
The Supreme Court is re-examining a rule in the Hindu Succession Act that says if a childless Hindu widow dies without a will, her property goes to her husband's family—not her own parents.
Justice BV Nagarathna pointed out that, according to tradition, a woman's gotra changes after marriage.
The court is also looking at a real-life dispute where both families claimed inheritance after a childless couple died during COVID-19.
Implications of the case
This case could reshape how inheritance works for Hindu women in India, especially those without children.
It challenges old customs and could lead to fairer property rights for widows and their families.
The outcome might impact many future inheritance battles and set new standards for women's legal rights.
The next hearing is set for November.