Landslide hits school in J&K's Poonch; 5-year-old boy dies
A sudden landslide hit a government school in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, after heavy rains loosened a boulder from the wall.
Sadly, five-year-old Ehsan Ali lost his life in the accident, while four other students were hurt.
LG shares sympathy with family
The injured kids—Mohammad Safeer, Bilal Farooq, Aftab Ahmed, and Tabia Kouser—were quickly taken to the district hospital for treatment.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared his deep sympathy with Ehsan's family and wished the injured students a speedy recovery.