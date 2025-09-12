Last chance to clear your pending traffic challans for 2025
If you've got pending traffic challans in Delhi, here's your chance to clear them without the usual hassle—just head to the National Lok Adalat on December 13, 2025.
This is the last of four sessions this year where minor violations can be resolved quickly, outside regular courts.
Lok Adalat sessions in Delhi
Lok Adalats are held four times a year—in March, May, September, and December—across major Delhi courts like Dwarka, Tis Hazari, Rohini, Karkardooma, Saket, Rouse Avenue, Patiala House and the Delhi High Court.
So if you missed earlier dates this year (the last was September 13), this is your final shot for 2025.
What about serious violations?
You can get relief for minor stuff like not wearing a helmet or seatbelt, over-speeding, wrong parking, signal jumping, missing PUC certificates or driving without a valid license.
But serious cases—like drunk driving or hit-and-run—aren't eligible for settlement at Lok Adalat.