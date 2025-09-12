Mumbai train blasts case: Accused seeks ₹9cr compensation
Dr. Wahid Shaikh, a schoolteacher who spent nine years in jail before being acquitted in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case, is now seeking ₹9 crore as compensation.
Following his acquittal in July 2025, Shaikh submitted an appeal to the Human Rights Commissions, sharing how his wrongful imprisonment took a huge toll on his health and left his family struggling emotionally and financially.
Shaikh's health issues and family's struggles
While in prison, Shaikh developed serious health issues like glaucoma and now faces a ₹30 lakh medical debt.
The ordeal also deeply affected his family—his father passed away, his mother's mental health declined, and his children's education was disrupted.
"How do I rebuild from here without institutional support?" he asks, hoping for help to get life back on track.