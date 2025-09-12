Next Article
Tamil professor suspended for pressuring student for hug
A Tamil professor at Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Musiri, has been suspended after an audio clip revealed him pressuring a female student for physical intimacy (a hug) and making inappropriate advances.
In the recording, Nagarajan is heard making inappropriate comments and pressuring the student for physical intimacy.
The incident sparked outrage among students and parents in the Trichy area.
Inappropriate comments
The college's Internal Complaints Committee looked into the complaints and found the allegations true.
Nagarajan was heard saying things like, "Will you hug me or not? I'll count till three," despite the student's clear discomfort.
The college has assured everyone that student safety is a top priority as further inquiry continues.