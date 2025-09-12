Next Article
Delhi HC bomb scare: Email mentions Pakistan, triggers probe
On Friday, the Delhi High Court had a tense moment after an email claimed several bombs were planted on the premises.
Judges, lawyers, and staff were quickly evacuated while security teams swept the area.
Thankfully, nothing dangerous was found and everyone was safe.
Court activities resume after thorough checks
The email behind the scare mentioned alleged Pakistani involvement and set off a thorough investigation.
After hours of checks and a full sanitization of court buildings, officials confirmed it was just a hoax.
By 2:30pm court activities were back on track with no harm done—though police are still looking into who sent that alarming message.