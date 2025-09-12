Next Article
'Project REBIRTH': AI system to deploy airbag-like shields in crashes
After the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad this June that killed 260 people, engineers Eshel Wasim and Dharsan Srinivasan have come up with "Project REBIRTH"—an AI-powered system designed to deploy airbag-like shields if something goes wrong mid-flight.
Their goal? To make surviving plane crashes more likely and set a new standard for aviation safety.
The project is now submitted for the James Dyson Award
The project, now submitted for the James Dyson Award, has sparked debate online—some folks are skeptical about how well it would work, while others are genuinely curious.
They hope to get "Project REBIRTH" tested and certified within five years, aiming to make it a go-to safety feature on future flights.