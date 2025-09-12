Nepal protests: Border with India reopens after 4 days

Drivers anxious about safety; Nepal's fuel crisis

Even though goods are moving again, things aren't exactly calm. Many truck drivers remain anxious about safety, with one saying he was stuck at the border for days and still feels uneasy.

Meanwhile, Nepal's fuel crisis has forced trucks to cross into India for supplies since petrol pumps there are closed.

The protests have been serious—34 lives lost in the Kathmandu Valley and over 1,300 injured so far—and 67 inmates who fled jails amid the unrest have been detained trying to enter India.