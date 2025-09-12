Modi to visit conflict-hit Manipur tomorrow 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Saturday, his first visit to the Northeast state since ethnic violence erupted between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023, leaving over 250 dead and thousands homeless. During the visit, he will launch projects worth ₹8,500 crore. He is expected to lay foundation stones for development projects worth ₹7,300 crore at Peace Ground in Churachandpur and inaugurate infrastructure projects worth ₹1,200 crore from Imphal.

Security measures Security beefed up in Imphal, Churachandpur Ahead of PM Modi's visit, security has been beefed up in Imphal and Churachandpur. A large number of state and central forces have been deployed near Kangla Fort in Imphal and Peace Ground in Churachandpur. Central security teams are conducting round-the-clock inspections at these venues, with boats from the Manipur disaster management force patrolling surrounding moats.

Public advisory Manipur government issues advisory for attendees The Manipur government has issued an advisory for attendees of the "VVIP program" at Peace Ground. It has prohibited items such as keys, pens, water bottles, bags, handkerchiefs, umbrellas and sharp objects. Another notification advised against bringing children under 12 years old and sick persons to the venue. The Manipur government had also earlier banned air guns in Churachandpur district in view of the visit.

Political response Rajya Sabha MP welcomes PM's visit Manipur's lone Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba welcomed PM Modi's visit, calling it a "very fortunate" one for the people and state. "It's a great fortune that Modi will be listening to the hardships faced by the people...Manipur has had a history of violent clashes in the past. However, no prime minister has visited the state during such times and listened to people," the BJP MP said. Leading Kuki-Zo groups also welcomed his visit as a "historic and rare occasion."