SC on firecrackers: 'Everyone deserves clean air, not just Delhi'
The Supreme Court just suggested that firecracker bans shouldn't be limited to Delhi-NCR—everyone deserves clean air, not just the capital.
Chief Justice Bhushan R Gavai pointed out that cities like Amritsar are facing pollution "the pollution there is worst than in Delhi."
This push comes as the court hears objections from the fireworks industry about current regional bans.
Traders worried about losing jobs
Firework traders are worried a countrywide ban could put their jobs at risk and make their licenses useless.
For now, the court has paused any changes to these licenses and asked for more input from the government and NEERI (the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) regarding the applications and the formulation of green crackers.
The next big hearing is set for September 22, 2024.