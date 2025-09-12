Nepal protests: Indian band Street Stories back home safely India Sep 12, 2025

Street Stories, an Indian punk band, made it back to India after getting caught up in the recent violent protests in Nepal.

The band shared a relieved update on Instagram with a border-crossing video, saying, "We finally reached India guys safely, we are reaching India, we are walking, we are crossing the border and we will be safe and sound after that."

Their fans flooded them with supportive messages, happy they made it out okay.