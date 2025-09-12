Next Article
Nepal protests: Indian band Street Stories back home safely
Street Stories, an Indian punk band, made it back to India after getting caught up in the recent violent protests in Nepal.
The band shared a relieved update on Instagram with a border-crossing video, saying, "We finally reached India guys safely, we are reaching India, we are walking, we are crossing the border and we will be safe and sound after that."
Their fans flooded them with supportive messages, happy they made it out okay.
Protests in Nepal
The unrest kicked off on September 8 when young people protested for more government transparency and wanted a social media ban lifted.
Things escalated quickly—what started peacefully turned destructive, with property damaged and even an Indian national losing her life when a hotel was set on fire.