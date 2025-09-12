'Why only NCR': Chief justice seeks pan-India firecracker ban 

The Supreme Court has stated that a policy to curb pollution should not be exclusive to Delhi , just because they are the "elite citizens of the country." Chief Justice of India BR Gavai made this observation while hearing a plea against the court's April 3 order banning firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). The court emphasized that if cities in NCR deserve clean air, so do other cities across India.

Nationwide issue Elites leave Delhi during pollution spikes: Amicus curiae CJI Gavai said, "If cities in NCR are entitled to clean air, why not people of other cities?" "Whatever policy is there, it should be at the pan-India level. We cannot make a policy only for Delhi just because they are the elite class," he said. "I was there in Amritsar in winter last year, and there the pollution was worse than in Delhi. If firecrackers are to be banned, then they should be banned throughout the country," he added.

Case 'Whenever there is pollution, elite move out of Delhi' Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus curiae in the case, pointed out that elites often leave Delhi during pollution spikes. She said they take care of themselves by moving out when pollution levels rise. The counsel proposed consulting NEERI (National Environmental Engineering Research Institute) to determine permissible cracker compositions. "We can approach the NEERI and ask them what composition they want, and we can design the crackers accordingly," the counsel said.