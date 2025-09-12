Next Article
Mauritius PM Ramgoolam visits Kashi Vishwanath temple
Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam and his wife stopped by the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi on September 12, 2025.
Their temple visit was part of Ramgoolam's official India tour, with Governor Anandiben Patel and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna joining them for the darshan ceremony.
Ramgoolam witnessed Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat
Ramgoolam also took in Varanasi's famous Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, where high water levels meant the ritual happened on a terrace.
Before the ceremony, he received an 'angavastram' (traditional shawl) as a gesture from Governor Anandiben Patel and Minister Suresh Khanna.
A river cruise let him soak up the city's glowing ghats.