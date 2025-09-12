Mauritius PM Ramgoolam visits Kashi Vishwanath temple

Ramgoolam witnessed Ganga aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat

Ramgoolam also took in Varanasi's famous Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, where high water levels meant the ritual happened on a terrace.

Before the ceremony, he received an 'angavastram' (traditional shawl) as a gesture from Governor Anandiben Patel and Minister Suresh Khanna.

A river cruise let him soak up the city's glowing ghats.