No more selfies in Supreme Court's high-security area
The Supreme Court of India just banned all photography and videography—including social media reels—in its high-security area.
As per a circular dated September 10, 2025, interviews and live broadcasts now have to happen in a designated lawn area which is a low security zone.
Using phones, cameras, tripods, or selfie sticks in the restricted zone is only allowed for official court business.
What happens if someone breaks these rules?
Anyone caught breaking these rules—whether you're a lawyer, intern, litigant, or part of the media—could face strict penalties.
Media folks might get banned from the high-security area for a month, while others could see action from their Bar Associations or head of department.
Security staff have been told to step in if they spot unauthorized recording, all to keep things secure and respectful inside the court.