Scary landing: AI flight makes 3 attempts before touching down
An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Jaipur had a stressful morning on Thursday.
With 140 people onboard, the plane tried to land three times—finally touching down safely at 8:40am about 35 minutes later than scheduled.
Passengers described the experience as scary as the plane kept going around for another try.
Approach was adjusted several times
During the repeated landing attempts, some passengers reported noticeable jolts and shared their worries on social media.
An airport officer confirmed that pilots had to adjust their approach several times.
Now, air traffic control is expected to file a report with aviation authorities regarding the incident.