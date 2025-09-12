Scary landing: AI flight makes 3 attempts before touching down India Sep 12, 2025

An Air India Express flight from Hyderabad to Jaipur had a stressful morning on Thursday.

With 140 people onboard, the plane tried to land three times—finally touching down safely at 8:40am about 35 minutes later than scheduled.

Passengers described the experience as scary as the plane kept going around for another try.