Lawyer detained for trying to hit CJI with shoe

Kishore let go after 3 hours of questioning

Kishore was upset by CJI Gavai's comments on the case and also disagreed with recent remarks Gavai made abroad about India's rule of law.

After his attempt, Kishore shouted support for Sanatan Dharma before being escorted out.

He told police he didn't mind going to jail even if it upset his family.

After three hours of questioning, police let him go since the Supreme Court didn't press charges.

CJI Gavai kept calm and asked everyone to focus on their work.