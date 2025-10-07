Gujarat family lives in jungle for 6 months due to superstition

Accusers admit they made everything up

Looking for help, the Chavda family reached out to Bharat Jan Vigyan Jatha, an NGO that fights superstition.

On October 3, 2025, with police support, the NGO questioned the accusers—who admitted they'd made everything up due to personal grudges.

After signing affidavits taking back their claims, the Parmars were released.

The Chavdas chose not to press charges to keep peace in the village.