Gujarat family lives in jungle for 6 months due to superstition
In Kabran village, Surendranagar (Gujarat), a family of five spent six months cut off from their community after a couple, Samat Devshi Parmar and his wife Hemu, accused them of practicing black magic.
The accusations—made by Samat Devshi Parmar and his wife Hemu—led villagers to label the Chavdas as witches and warlocks, even though there was no real evidence.
Accusers admit they made everything up
Looking for help, the Chavda family reached out to Bharat Jan Vigyan Jatha, an NGO that fights superstition.
On October 3, 2025, with police support, the NGO questioned the accusers—who admitted they'd made everything up due to personal grudges.
After signing affidavits taking back their claims, the Parmars were released.
The Chavdas chose not to press charges to keep peace in the village.