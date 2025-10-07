How deadly cough syrup scandal exposed India's drug safety loopholes India Oct 07, 2025

A batch of Coldrif cough syrup made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu has been blamed for the deaths of 15 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

Tests found the batch (SR-13) manufactured in May 2025 was contaminated with a toxic chemical called diethylene glycol, which led to severe kidney failure.

Inspectors discovered the factory used industrial-grade chemicals (not medical-grade), sourced from non-pharmaceutical suppliers, and skipped quality and safety checks.