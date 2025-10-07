How deadly cough syrup scandal exposed India's drug safety loopholes
A batch of Coldrif cough syrup made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu has been blamed for the deaths of 15 children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.
Tests found the batch (SR-13) manufactured in May 2025 was contaminated with a toxic chemical called diethylene glycol, which led to severe kidney failure.
Inspectors discovered the factory used industrial-grade chemicals (not medical-grade), sourced from non-pharmaceutical suppliers, and skipped quality and safety checks.
Action taken in case
After an October 2024 investigation, Tamil Nadu authorities suspended Sresan's license and stopped all production.
In Madhya Pradesh, two drug inspectors and a deputy director were suspended, and a local doctor was arrested for negligence.
The case has put a spotlight on serious gaps in how medicines are made and checked for safety in India.