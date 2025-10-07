Next Article
Fuel prices in India remain unchanged for over 3 years
India
No surprises at the pump today—fuel prices have remained unchanged across India since May 2022.
In Delhi, petrol is still ₹94.72/liter and diesel is ₹87.62/liter.
Mumbai's petrol comes in higher at ₹104.21/liter, while Kolkata isn't far behind at ₹103.94/liter.
Factors affecting fuel prices
Fuel rates have been pretty stable since 2022 thanks to tax cuts by the government.
But behind the scenes, global crude oil prices and how the rupee stacks up against the dollar play a big part too—since India imports most of its oil.
Local taxes and refining costs also mean prices can vary from city to city.