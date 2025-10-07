Next Article
IIM Indore graduate arrested for impersonating candidates in job exams
India
A 35-year-old MBA from IIM Indore, Vishva Bhaskar, was caught in Noida for impersonating candidates in government job exams.
He was found sitting the test for someone else using fake Admit and Aadhaar Cards and reportedly charged people to take their exams.
Bhaskar faces charges under cheating and forgery laws
Police seized several fake documents from Bhaskar, including an Aadhaar Card and IBPS form linked to another candidate.
They also recovered his iPhone, laptop, ₹5,000 in cash, and two of his own Aadhaar Cards.
Bhaskar now faces charges under cheating and forgery laws.