Delhi's October feels like a dream: Rain, cool winds drop temperature

IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms

The IMD has put out a yellow alert as moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (up to 50km/h) are set to stick around for another day.

Expect more showers before things clear up midweek; after October 8th, days will warm up again but nights stay cool.

Bonus: The rain knocked Delhi's Air Quality Index down to 105 (moderate), so breathing just got easier too!