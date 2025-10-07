Next Article
Delhi's October feels like a dream: Rain, cool winds drop temperature
India
Delhi just got a much-needed break from the heat—Monday's rain and cloudy skies dropped the temperature to a comfy 26.5°C, which is way below normal for October.
After weeks of heat and dust, people across the city saw showers at places like Safdarjung and Palam, making things feel a lot fresher.
IMD issues yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms
The IMD has put out a yellow alert as moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds (up to 50km/h) are set to stick around for another day.
Expect more showers before things clear up midweek; after October 8th, days will warm up again but nights stay cool.
Bonus: The rain knocked Delhi's Air Quality Index down to 105 (moderate), so breathing just got easier too!