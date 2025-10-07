Next Article
NMIA to handle 20 million travelers annually, Jeet Adani reveals
India
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is finally taking off, promising to shake up how Mumbai flies.
Jeet Adani from the Adani Group shared that NMIA will start with space for 20 million travelers each year, and could handle up to 90 million in about a decade.
With over ₹1 lakh crore invested, the airport aims for a smooth, world-class travel experience.
NMIA to ease congestion at Mumbai's CSMIA
Prime Minister Modi will officially open NMIA soon—a big step toward making Mumbai a top aviation hub again.
The project pushed through decades of delays and tough challenges since its selection in the late '90s.
Now, it's set to ease the crowding at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and make flying in and out of Mumbai way more convenient for everyone.