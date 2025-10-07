Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated tomorrow
Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to be inaugurated on October 8, 2025.
The Adani Group says the airport will be packed with digital features—think pre-booked parking, online check-in, and automated baggage drop with virtual queues—to make travel smoother.
Commercial flights are expected to start in December once all security checks are done.
NMIA will handle 20 million passengers a year
NMIA will kick off handling about 20 million passengers a year and run daily from 8am to 8pm with plans to scale up.
It's India's first fully digital airport and will also host the country's largest aircraft maintenance hub.
The design focuses on sustainability, using solar power and rainwater harvesting.
Plus, Mumbai's existing Terminal One will stay open until NMIA's second terminal is ready—Terminal One will remain open until at least 2029, ensuring continued service until NMIA's second terminal is ready.