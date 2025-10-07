Navi Mumbai airport to be inaugurated tomorrow

NMIA will handle 20 million passengers a year

NMIA will kick off handling about 20 million passengers a year and run daily from 8am to 8pm with plans to scale up.

It's India's first fully digital airport and will also host the country's largest aircraft maintenance hub.

The design focuses on sustainability, using solar power and rainwater harvesting.

Plus, Mumbai's existing Terminal One will stay open until NMIA's second terminal is ready—Terminal One will remain open until at least 2029, ensuring continued service until NMIA's second terminal is ready.