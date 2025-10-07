YouTuber arrested for rape, forced abortion after 2 years
A 31-year-old YouTube content creator, originally from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, was arrested by Ghaziabad police in Patna on Monday, following serious accusations from a 27-year-old fellow content creator.
She reported him for rape, forced abortion, and threats after filing a complaint last month.
Police tracked the suspect down in Patna using electronic surveillance.
Accused in judicial custody
The accused is now in judicial custody and faces charges under IPC sections for rape and causing miscarriage without consent.
According to the FIR, the alleged abuse began about two-and-a-half years ago, starting with drugging and assault, then continuing with false promises of marriage and pressure to have an abortion.
Police are still investigating based on the victim's detailed complaint.