Mumbai lawyer extorted by Himachal family he took on trip

Accused threatened to file false sexual assault claims

Parul first demanded ₹20 lakh, but when the lawyer refused, she sent him obscene photos and kept up the threats.

He ended up transferring ₹15 lakh in installments to Parul between July 2024 and July 2025.

As his payments continued, more of Parul's family—her parents, sister, and an associate—got involved, and over time, the family extracted over ₹30 lakh from him.

The lawyer finally went to Goregaon police, who have registered a case for cheating, extortion, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

All accused will be summoned for questioning; no arrests yet as the investigation continues.