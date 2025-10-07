Mumbai lawyer extorted by Himachal family he took on trip
A Mumbai lawyer was allegedly blackmailed out of over ₹30 lakh by a family from Himachal Pradesh.
It started in May 2024, when the lawyer met Parul Rana. Two months later, they traveled together to Bali.
Soon after, Parul threatened to leak private photos and file false sexual assault claims unless he paid up.
Accused threatened to file false sexual assault claims
Parul first demanded ₹20 lakh, but when the lawyer refused, she sent him obscene photos and kept up the threats.
He ended up transferring ₹15 lakh in installments to Parul between July 2024 and July 2025.
As his payments continued, more of Parul's family—her parents, sister, and an associate—got involved, and over time, the family extracted over ₹30 lakh from him.
The lawyer finally went to Goregaon police, who have registered a case for cheating, extortion, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
All accused will be summoned for questioning; no arrests yet as the investigation continues.