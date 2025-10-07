Next Article
Himachal bans toxic cough syrup Coldrif, says no to Nexa
India
Himachal Pradesh has banned Coldrif cough syrup after multiple children in Madhya Pradesh died from kidney failure linked to the medicine.
Tests revealed the syrup, made by Sresan Pharmaceuticals in Tamil Nadu, contained a dangerously high level of diethylene glycol—a toxic chemical not meant for medicines.
Investigation underway
All hospitals and pharmacies in Himachal have been told to stop selling Coldrif and report any leftover stock.
Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh police are investigating, with one doctor arrested and production halted at the factory.
Himachal officials also reassured people that another local cough syrup, Nexa DS, is safe for use as checks continue.