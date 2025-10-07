Maharashtra woman dies after bike hits moving oil tanker
A 44-year-old tourist from Maharashtra, Rachna Sonali, lost her life on Monday after her motorcycle collided with an oil tanker near Jeori in Shimla district.
She was riding with her brother, Chirag Kenima (42), when their attempt to overtake the tanker as it turned into a petrol pump ended in tragedy—Sonali was killed instantly, while Chirag suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Rampur.
Police are investigating the cause of accident
The siblings were part of a larger group traveling from Shimla to Kalpa on six bikes and two cars.
Police responded quickly, retrieving Sonali's body and getting medical help for Chirag.
Authorities are now investigating the exact cause of the accident as a fatal road traffic case, with a post-mortem underway at Rampur hospital.