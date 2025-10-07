Maharashtra woman dies after bike hits moving oil tanker India Oct 07, 2025

A 44-year-old tourist from Maharashtra, Rachna Sonali, lost her life on Monday after her motorcycle collided with an oil tanker near Jeori in Shimla district.

She was riding with her brother, Chirag Kenima (42), when their attempt to overtake the tanker as it turned into a petrol pump ended in tragedy—Sonali was killed instantly, while Chirag suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex in Rampur.