Dwarka: Blast in basement floods parking, damages cars

Residents uneasy as authorities assess situation

Residents had already reported cracks and water leaks in the building before this incident.

While officials have called the structure "safe" after an assessment for stability, experts are now digging deeper to figure out what repairs are needed.

Meanwhile, authorities are collecting details from everyone living there in case an evacuation is needed.

Even with emergency teams responding fast, people are still uneasy about ongoing cracks and not knowing exactly what's causing them.