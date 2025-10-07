Dwarka: Blast in basement floods parking, damages cars
On Sunday evening, a sudden explosion in the basement of Triveni Heights, Dwarka Sector 16B, caused panic among residents.
The blast—likely from a combination of accumulated gasses and high groundwater pressure—flooded the basement and damaged two cars.
Thankfully, no one was hurt since the area was empty at the time.
Residents uneasy as authorities assess situation
Residents had already reported cracks and water leaks in the building before this incident.
While officials have called the structure "safe" after an assessment for stability, experts are now digging deeper to figure out what repairs are needed.
Meanwhile, authorities are collecting details from everyone living there in case an evacuation is needed.
Even with emergency teams responding fast, people are still uneasy about ongoing cracks and not knowing exactly what's causing them.