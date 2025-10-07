Next Article
Delhi: E-rickshaw driver killed while trying to stop fight
A 35-year-old e-rickshaw driver named Mohit lost his life near Dwarka Metro station on Sunday after stepping in to stop a fight between two fellow drivers over picking up passengers.
Sadly, when Mohit tried to help, one of the men, Tejraj Joshi, attacked him with a sharp weapon.
Joshi arrested, investigation underway
Mohit was rushed to two hospitals but didn't survive his injuries.
Delhi Police arrested Joshi the next day and are now investigating what led to this tragic clash.