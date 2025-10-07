Drones, exotic animals, hydroponic weed: Unusual smuggling cases at airport
Mumbai Customs just pulled off a major catch at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, arresting four passengers who tried to smuggle in nearly ₹4 crore worth of high-value items.
The travelers, arriving separately from Bangkok and Colombo, were caught with everything from hydroponic weed to exotic animals and even drones.
Hydroponic weed, wild animals, and drones
Two people flying in from Bangkok were found with almost 4kg of hydroponic weed—cannabis grown without soil—worth close to ₹3.9 crore.
Another passenger tried sneaking in a wild collection: iguanas, orange bearded dragons, a quince monitor lizard, squirrels, a raccoon, and Central American squirrel monkeys. The raccoon and some squirrels were dead.
And one traveler from Colombo hid seven pricey drones in their luggage.
These seizures highlight the ongoing efforts to stop smuggling through international airports.