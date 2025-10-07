Drones, exotic animals, hydroponic weed: Unusual smuggling cases at airport

Hydroponic weed, wild animals, and drones

Two people flying in from Bangkok were found with almost 4kg of hydroponic weed—cannabis grown without soil—worth close to ₹3.9 crore.

Another passenger tried sneaking in a wild collection: iguanas, orange bearded dragons, a quince monitor lizard, squirrels, a raccoon, and Central American squirrel monkeys. The raccoon and some squirrels were dead.

And one traveler from Colombo hid seven pricey drones in their luggage.

These seizures highlight the ongoing efforts to stop smuggling through international airports.