Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends ₹2,100cr to 21 lakh women

MMRY is a game-changer for women in Bihar

MMRY is all about helping women in Bihar become financially independent by supporting their business ideas.

Launched just last month by PM Modi (September 26, 2024), the scheme also offers up to ₹2 lakh extra if their businesses do well.

By backing self-employment through self-help groups and focusing on real financial support—not just promises—MMRY aims to give more women a fair shot at success and make Bihar's growth story more inclusive for everyone.