Bihar CM Nitish Kumar sends ₹2,100cr to 21 lakh women
On Monday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sent ₹2,100 crore directly to 21 lakh women as part of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana (MMRY).
This is the third phase since the scheme began, and so far over ₹12,100 crore has reached more than 1.21 crore women—each getting an initial ₹10,000 boost to help kickstart small businesses in fields like farming and handicrafts.
MMRY is a game-changer for women in Bihar
MMRY is all about helping women in Bihar become financially independent by supporting their business ideas.
Launched just last month by PM Modi (September 26, 2024), the scheme also offers up to ₹2 lakh extra if their businesses do well.
By backing self-employment through self-help groups and focusing on real financial support—not just promises—MMRY aims to give more women a fair shot at success and make Bihar's growth story more inclusive for everyone.