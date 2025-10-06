Maharashtra government proposes tunnel connecting Mumbai to new airport

The tunnel will link up with major city spots

The tunnel isn't just about skipping traffic—it would link up with big city spots like Bandra Kurla Complex and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, making it easier to get around.

The plan is all about smooth connections: you could switch between road, rail, Metro, or even water taxis without hassle.

If it happens, this project could seriously level up how people move across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai—especially as the new airport is projected to become a major travel hub.