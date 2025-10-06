IMA slams pediatrician's arrest in MP deaths, demands compensation India Oct 06, 2025

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is strongly criticizing the recent arrest of a pediatrician after several children died from toxic cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh.

Calling the move "a classical example of legal illiteracy of the officials and the police," the IMA says real accountability lies with those who made and approved the contaminated medicine—not frontline doctors.

They're also urging compensation for families affected by this heartbreaking incident.