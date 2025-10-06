IMA slams pediatrician's arrest in MP deaths, demands compensation
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) is strongly criticizing the recent arrest of a pediatrician after several children died from toxic cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh.
Calling the move "a classical example of legal illiteracy of the officials and the police," the IMA says real accountability lies with those who made and approved the contaminated medicine—not frontline doctors.
They're also urging compensation for families affected by this heartbreaking incident.
IMA urges for balanced approach
The IMA is putting pressure on authorities to focus on manufacturers and regulators, pointing out that dangerous chemicals like diethylene glycol ended up in the syrup due to poor oversight and cost-cutting.
The IMA is making it clear that targeting doctors won't fix deeper problems in drug safety.